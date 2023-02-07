The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, issues a one-on-one dogfight challenge to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky. “We have just landed, we bombed Bakhmut. Tomorrow I will get on a Mig-29, if there is a desire, we will meet in the sky.” These are the words spoken by Prigozhin, presumably aboard a Russian Su-24 fighter, in a video posted on the Telegram account of the Concord press service, a company linked to the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

