War Russia Ukraine, the head of Wagner challenges Putin and Zelensky trembles but peace is the only way out of the conflict

Daniele Capezzone has listed I don’t know how many possible scenarios (around seven) in which the sensational Prigozhin breakthrough. Not having a crystal ball, he didn’t say which one he leans towards. “we’ll only find out by living” is his wise position. Using a little he accepts it, I reduce to two types all possible assumptions: the threats to abandon the battle if no ammunition arrived were trueinitially, by 10 May last.

Having waited more than a month, Putin’s cook finally decided to go and tidy up Putin’s kitchen, making a political gain like Mussolini with the “march on Rome”; Baby Zel, spoiled by papi Biden, told him: “Is Prigozhin a mercenary? Then buy him for me!”.

And, if the mercenary is really a “serious” mercenary and goes with whoever offers him the most, declaring war not on Putin, but on his military commanders, he would have shown that, in addition to that prison surplus documented by his curriculum , also a calculating end, putting Putin with his back to the wall and with the terrible dilemma: I shoot the mercenary cook Grand Chief of mercenaries or the Minister of Defense and his incompetent generals according to the cook? Note that the two hypotheses are not alternatives. The purchase of the cook could also include the recipe on how to behave, avoiding a sensational 8 September.

