Prigozhin against Russian propaganda: ‘Ukraine never wanted to attack us’

More than a crack it looks like a ravine. Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner otherwise known as “Putin’s cook” he never misses an opportunity to shell the president and his staff. In a series of four videos that appeared today, however, we take one step closer to a complete break with the Moscow establishment. It is said that there was never any “casus” with Ukraine and which Putin chose to deliberately attack.

Some statements today by Prigozhin: “The Armed Forces of Ukraine only hit the soldiers and we hit them. There was nothing extraordinary until February 24th. Ukraine hasn’t bombed Donetsk for 8 years, it only bombed the positions of the Russians.Ukraine was not going to attack Russia together with the BORN. The Ministry of Defense lies, saying that Ukraine organized the genocide of the pro-Russian population. What was the war for? War was necessary for Shoigu to receive the ‘hero star’. The war was needed by the oligarchic clan that rules Russia. War was needed to install Medvedchuk as president of Ukraineto”.

And again: “In all these years – explains Prigozhin -, the Donbas has been plundered, even by employees of the Russian presidential administration. Zelensky, when he became president, was ready for agreements. It was enough to get off the Mount Olympus, go negotiate with him. Nobody destroyed 60 Leopards, this is complete nonsense, now the Russian army is retreating in the directions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and washing itself with blood. Shoigu he didn’t have enough. In the first days of the war, Shoigu killed 1,000 soldiers Russians near Hostomel, destroyed the most combat-ready part of the Russian army”.

Here a part of Prighozin’s speech subtitled in English. pic.twitter.com/qfrghs2luL — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) June 23, 2023

Second part with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/S769bqr5M4 — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) June 23, 2023

Third part with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/KkT3TQDS8D — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) June 23, 2023

Fourth part with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/tpYfDNvVIp — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) June 23, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

