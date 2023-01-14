Prigozhin called PMC “Wagner” the most experienced army in the world and explained its effectiveness

The private military company (PMC) “Wagner” is the most experienced army of all existing in the world at the moment. This was stated by its founder and head Yevgeny Prigozhin, the corresponding video message was published by his press service in Telegram.

Explaining the effectiveness of the group, the entrepreneur noted that its fighters have been fighting for many years. Prigozhin stressed that they carry out all the assigned tasks on their own, as they have their own military equipment: aircraft, all types of multiple launch rocket systems, air defense systems, artillery of all calibers, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

“The most important thing is a perfectly developed control system. PMC “Wagner” hears everyone, everyone can say their opinion. The commanders consult with the fighters, and the leadership of the PMC consults with the commanders, ”said the businessman.

The head of the group also said that the most severe discipline operates in the ranks of PMCs. “If decisions are made, all tasks are completed, and no one can give back,” he said, adding that this is why the PMC “went forward and will go forward.”

In the same video message, Prigozhin showed the man who commanded the assault on Soledar. He did not name the soldier.

On January 13, it became known that the capture of the city blocks of Soledar was carried out by assault detachments of the Wagner PMC. This information was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.