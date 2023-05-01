Prigozhin said he could arm a million people with ammunition from Soledar

The founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that he could arm a million people with ammunition from Soledar. He announced this in a video published by his press service in Telegram-channel.

“I have already told everyone that I have weapons for a million army. I can arm a million people, ”Prigozhin boasted. The founder of the PMC noted that the weapons seized in Soledar are usable.

Earlier, Prigozhin congratulated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky on May 1. According to him, the city of Soledar, from where the founder of the PMC “Wagner” recorded the video, is the best place to congratulate on the International Workers’ Day.