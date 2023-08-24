“I don’t know for sure what happened, but I’m not surprised.” This is how US President Joe Biden commented on the news of the crash of the plane owned by the leader and founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin. Responding to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role, Biden said that ”Nothing happens in Russia without Putin being behind it. But I don’t know enough to answer”.

The spokeswoman for the National Security Council had already anticipated the President’s line White HouseAdrienne Watson: “We’ve seen the news. If confirmed, no one should be surprised – he underlined -. The disastrous war in Ukraine has led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now – it would seem – to this.”

After all, that something could happen to Prigozhin was so clear to the United States that a couple of months ago, during the press conference in Helsinki, Biden himself made a joke about the risks that after the attempted ‘freedom march’ on Moscow , there could have been for Wagner’s general: “If I were him I would be careful what I eatI would keep the menu under control,” said the US president. “I don’t know, but I don’t think anyone knows for sure what his future will be,” Biden added.