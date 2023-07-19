Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown on video welcoming his Wagner fighters to Belarus and telling them they will not take part in the war in Ukraine for now. In the video, whose authenticity Reuters could not immediately verify, a man whose voice and Russian resemble Prigozhin’s can be heard welcoming his men. The video was published by his Telegram press service. “Welcome guys…Welcome to Belarusian soil,” Prigozhin said. The video was shot after nightfall and only what appeared to be Prigozhin’s profile could be made out. “We fought with honor,” Prigozhin said. “You have done a lot for Russia. What is happening at the front is a disgrace in which we must not be involved.” Prigozhin then tells his men to behave well with the locals and orders them to train the Belarusian army and gather strength for a “new journey to Africa”. “And perhaps we will return to the Special Military Operation in Ukraine when we are sure that we will not be embarrassed,” Prigozhin said.

Ukraine Russia, today’s war news 19 July



02:01