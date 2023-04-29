Yevgeny Prigozhin said he would not attend the Victory Parade in Moscow

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin will not be present at the Victory Parade in Moscow. He answered the question about his participation in the event in an interview with military correspondent Semyon Pegov, recording of the conversation published on the channel of the WarGonzo project in Zen.Video.

“No. We have a lot of work to do,” Prigogine said in response to a related question.

During the interview, he also spoke about the upcoming counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The founder of the PMC suggests that it will take place in the near future – until May 15. According to Prigozhin, the Ukrainian army was previously held back by internal problems and bad weather.

On April 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that units of special military operation fighters would take part in the parade on Red Square dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.