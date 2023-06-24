Prigozhin: PMC “Wagner” deploys columns and takes them to field camps

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the turn of the columns of the group and their withdrawal to field camps. The statement was published by his press service in Telegram.

“Now is the moment when blood can be shed. Therefore, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood can be shed on one of the sides, we deploy our columns and leave in the opposite direction to field camps according to the plan, ”said the head of the PMC.

Prigozhin said that during the day the Wagner fighters passed, not reaching 200 kilometers, to Moscow. During this time, he noted, “not a single drop of blood” was shed by members of the group.

Earlier, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced Prigozhin’s consent to stop the Wagner columns. It was noted that the agreement was reached as a result of negotiations that the Belarusian leader, in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, conducted with Prigozhin during the day on June 24.