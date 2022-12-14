Prigozhin on the resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Experimental: the strongest in the history of the last century

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk village of Opytnoe are resisting at a level “that may not have been seen in the history of the last century.” This assessment was made by the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose words are quoted by the press service of the businessman in Telegram-channel.

The journalists were asked to comment on reports about the Russian troops taking control of the village of Opytnoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“I have already said that bloody battles are going on there. The enemy is putting up resistance at a level that may not have been seen in the history of the last century, ”the press service cites Prigozhin’s response.

Related materials:

He added that the PMC “Wagner” made it a rule not to tell anyone about the capture of the settlement within one or two days. It is necessary first to withstand all enemy counterattacks, and then report the transition under control and hoist the Russian flag, Prigozhin said.

In early November, it became known that the Wagner fighters were fighting for the southern suburb of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) – the village of Opytnoye. It is clarified that Artemovskoe is one of the most difficult areas, since the capture of the city will allow breaking the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the eve of WarGonzo reported that in the village of Opytnoye the cleaning of the area from the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being completed. The military correspondents specified that the zone of control of Russian troops in this territory is more than 90 percent. They added that the Wagner PMC operates at the forefront in the village.