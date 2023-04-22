The son of the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov served as an artilleryman in the Wagner group. This was announced by its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday, April 21.

“Of all my acquaintances, one person, Dmitry Sergeevich Peskov, his son, who lived part of his life in America, if I’m not mistaken, or in England, came and said: “Take him as an artilleryman,” Prigozhin quotes “RIA News”.

According to him, the young man “absolutely normally” worked as an artilleryman on the Uragan multiple launch rocket system.

On April 20, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that Wagner group members were advancing in the western quarters of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut), where fierce fighting was taking place.

On April 16, Wagner assault detachments liberated two quarters in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the city of Artemovsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.