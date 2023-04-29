Prigozhin: PMC “Wagner” may be forced to withdraw from Artemovsk due to lack of ammunition

Units of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” may be withdrawn from Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) due to an acute shortage of ammunition. This was stated in an interview with military correspondent Semyon Pegov by the founder of PMC Evgeny Prigozhin, the conversation was published on channel project WarGonzo in Zen.Video.

According to him, it is necessary to urgently make a decision on the advisability of finding Wagner fighters in the specified territory – the businessman sent a corresponding appeal and a request for help with eliminating the “shell hunger” to the Ministry of Defense.

Related materials:

“We will be in Bakhmut as long as we have the last cartridge, but there are few of these cartridges left – not for weeks, but for days. And if the shortage of ammunition is not replenished, then we will be forced to either leave in an organized manner or stay to die. Most likely, we will be forced to withdraw some of the units from this territory, ”concluded the entrepreneur.

In the same interview, Prigozhin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently ready for a counteroffensive, it will take place in the near future. According to the forecasts of the head of the PMC, the Ukrainian army will take offensive actions before May 15.