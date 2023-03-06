Prigozhin said that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating groups in the cities around Artemovsk

The founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are creating groups in the cities around Artemivsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). His words were published by the press service in Telegram.

“Wagner is blocking Bakhmut. In order to unlock Bahmut, [военным ВСУ] it is desirable to block PMC “Wagner”. To do this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a number of groups: one grouping in Slavyansk – the 67th brigade, the second grouping in Seversk – the 81st and 66th brigades, another grouping in Chasov Yar and one in Konstantinovka, ”he said.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine will continue the defense of Artemovsk. According to the President’s office, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and Commander of the Khortytsya operational-strategic group of troops Alexander Syrsky supported the continuation of the defensive operation and planned to strengthen the position of the army in the city.

In addition, the command of the Ukrainian forces began the transfer of Panther armored vehicles (Panthera T6 – approx. “Tapes.ru”) to Artemovsk. On March 3, Prigozhin said that Russian forces were actually able to encircle Artemovsk. “The pincers are shrinking. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, today we see more and more old people and children,” he said.