Prigozhin: during the cleansing of Soledar, 500 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed, who did not want to surrender

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that during the cleansing of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), 500 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who did not want to surrender were killed. A message about this was published in the Telegram channel of his press service.

“Peaceful citizens were withdrawn, Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed … about 500 people were killed,” the message says.

On the eve of The Hill columnist Brad Dress said that the capture of Soledar by Russian troops puts Moscow on the “threshold of the biggest victory” in Ukraine. “Russia will likely use Soledar to surround Bakhmut, which is about six miles away, and disrupt Ukrainian supply lines. The capture of Bakhmut will allow Russia to advance to other key places in the region, ”the observer considered.

Earlier, Prigozhin said that Wagner units had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar in the DPR. He stressed that no units other than the Wagnerites took part in the assault on the city.