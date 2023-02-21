Prigozhin said that about 110 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed in battles with Wagner PMCs

Since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), about 110,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in battles with the private military company (PMC) Wagner. This was stated by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose words are quoted in Telegram– the channel of his press service.

According to him, we are talking about the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and “other structures.”

So Prigozhin answered the question about the losses in the Wagner PMC, which the US government estimated at 30,000 people. “Indeed, since the beginning of the NMD, a large number of deaths. There are more than 30 thousand of them. I think about 100-110 thousand, but your wording is wrong. They did not die in the ranks of the Wagner PMC, but died when they got into the battle formations of the Wagner PMC,” the businessman said.

In conclusion, Prigozhin stressed that PMCs do not shoot or beat prisoners of war with a sledgehammer. “If you, as part of a friendly company from the US government, come to us, then perhaps we will think about how to use a sledgehammer,” he added, referring to the journalist who asked the question.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that in January 2023, Kyiv lost more than 6.5 thousand military personnel. During the same period, Russian military personnel destroyed 26 aircraft, seven helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and 40 multiple rocket launchers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.