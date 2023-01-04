The founder of PMC “Wagner” announced the death of a journalist RIA FAN Romanovsky

RIA FAN journalist Kirill Romanovsky died. This was announced by the founder of Wagner PMC, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, video with him published journalist Abbas Juma.

“Kirill Romanovsky is the greatest military commander, my comrade, who has done a lot for our country,” the businessman said and expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

The details of the death of the journalist are not reported.

At the end of December, Abbas Juma reported that Romanovsky was in a hospital in serious condition. “After another operation on the brain, in August, he is having a hard time recovering,” he noted.