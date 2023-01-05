The head of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin announced the completion of the service in the SVO of the first group of prisoners

The first group of former prisoners involved in the special military operation in Ukraine completed a six-month contract and received a pardon. This was announced by the founder of the private military company “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, reports RIA News.

“They have completed their contract. They worked with honor, with dignity. First,” he said. The businessman noted that among these people there were many who ended up behind bars by accident or by virtue of their nature.

Pardon received two dozen former prisoners. During the service, they received a salary, although less than the rest of the volunteers.

On January 1, former prisoners who volunteered for a special operation in Ukraine thanked Wagner PMC for the opportunity to change lives. They expressed their gratitude to the founder of the group, Evgeny Prigogine. “Thank you for accepting a big, strong family. We understood what friendship is,” one of them said. Now the fighters are in a medical facility, after recovery they intend to continue to take part in hostilities.

Earlier, the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that both volunteers and Wagnerites are equal at the front. “You can’t separate them when it comes to the memory of the heroes who died for the Motherland. Everyone should be subject to the norms of laws that relate to participants in hostilities, ”the politician noted. he stressed that if a person died defending Russia, regional authorities should help relatives and do everything to perpetuate his memory.