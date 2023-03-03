The founder of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin announced the actual encirclement of Artemovsk by the Russian Armed Forces

Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) is actually surrounded by Russian forces. This was announced by the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, appeal published his press office.

“The subdivisions of the Wagner PMC practically surrounded Bakhmut, there was only one road left. The pincers are compressed. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, until today we see more and more old people and children,” Prigozhin said.

He also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give the elderly and children the opportunity to leave the city. “They fight, but their life under Bakhmut is short, a day or two. Give them the opportunity to leave the city, the city is actually surrounded, ”Prigozhin said.

Earlier it was reported that the tactical aerial reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Magyar Birds” received an order to leave Artemivsk, this was stated by the commander of the unit with the call sign Magyar. According to him, the group entered the city 110 days ago and is now heading to a new location.