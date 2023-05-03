The head of the PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually launched a counteroffensive

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) has already actually begun, and in the coming days it may move into an active phase. This was stated by the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin. Telegram his press office.

The founder of Wagner noted the “highest activity” of Ukrainian aviation, as well as the active actions of the military along the perimeter and inside the front.

If inside we control our front, then along the perimeter, unfortunately, the situation looks, let’s say, not in the best way Evgeny Prigozhinfounder of PMC “Wagner”

According to Prigozhin, the offensive may move into an active phase in the near future, perhaps in the coming days.

Commenting on the drone attack on the Kremlin, he said that what is more important for him now is not this, but shells for advancing in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). “And secondly, so that the military flanks do not screw up,” he added.

When are the Armed Forces planning to launch a counteroffensive?

Yury Sobolevsky, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Council appointed by the Ukrainian authorities, also previously announced the actual start of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, any military operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction can be considered an offensive.

No date for the start of the counteroffensive will be announced, he stressed.

At the same time, on May 2, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in an interview with a Fox News journalist, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to launch an offensive in the coming weeks.

We know that the Ukrainians are planning a counteroffensive in the coming weeks. Let’s see what happens Anthony BlinkenUS Secretary of State

The likely success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, he believes, is a direct path to starting peace negotiations with Russia. The initial plans of the Russian side, Blinken noted, have not been implemented in the current conflict.

At the same time, according to Politico, Western countries seem to have lost the confidence of Ukraine, as the country’s authorities are trying to keep the details of the upcoming offensive secret from their partners. The reason for this could be frequent leaks of information that could jeopardize the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How was the preparation for the operation?

According to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Ukrainian units already have all the capabilities to conduct offensive operations, and also have the resources for defense.

“They have a significant amount of planning and coordination and everything to do if they decide to conduct an offensive operation,” Milley said.

According to NATO General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine and the United States worked together to prepare for a counteroffensive, including making it happen suddenly. In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) they believe that this may mean participation in the offensive of the American military: according to the adviser to the head of the DPR, Jan Gagin, it will be American instructors who will command him.