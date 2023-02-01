Prigozhin said that Wagner PMC took control of the village of Sakko and Vanzetti in the DPR

The founder and head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that he had taken control of the villages of Sacco and Vanzetti in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The relevant information appeared in Telegram– the channel of his press service.

“Today, February 1, 2023, at 16:00, Sacco and Vanzetti were completely taken under control by the assault units of the Wagner PMC,” the statement said. A photograph has also been published showing the “only surviving house” in the village.

On February 1, the assistant to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that the Russian military was closing the ring around Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). According to him, battles are now underway for control of the Chasov Yar – Artemovsk highway. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces took full control of the Blagodatnoye settlement in the DPR.

In addition, the Ukrainian army almost everywhere left the first line of defense in the Zaporozhye region and retreated to previously prepared positions. Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that the plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch an offensive in the region were “temporarily frustrated.”