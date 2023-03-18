Yevgeny Prigozhin announced plans to recruit 30,000 fighters in the Wagner PMC by mid-May

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced plans to recruit 30,000 fighters by mid-May. His audio commentary is published in Telegram– press service channel.

Prigozhin noted that, on average, Wagner PMC recruits from 500 to 800 people daily, but sometimes the number of volunteers reaches 1,200 per day.

“By mid-May, we plan that the number of fighters in the units will increase by approximately 30,000,” he shared.

Earlier it was reported that an advertisement for Wagner PMC appeared on the porn site Pornhub. Prigogine later called it “a good idea for marketers.”