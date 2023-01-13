Yevgeny Prigozhin announced attempts to “steal the victory” from PMC “Wagner”

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced attempts to “steal victory” from the private military company (PMC) Wagner. His comment was published by the press service of the Concord company in the official Telegram-channel.

“They constantly try to steal the victory from PMC Wagner and talk about the presence of someone who is not clear, just to belittle their merits,” the Russian entrepreneur said, without specifying what kind of victories he was talking about, and called for support for the Wagnerites participating in the SVO.

According to Prigozhin, “intraspecific struggle, corruption, bureaucracy and officials who want to stay in their places” can cause “significant damage” to PMCs. This is more worrying than Washington’s attempts to neutralize the activities of the Wagner Group, the businessman stressed.

“For example, recently the media has been actively working to ban the phrase PMC Wagner, not to say it out loud and avoid it like hell incense,” said the founder of the private military campaign.

On January 11, Prigozhin announced that Wagner units had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar in the DPR. He stressed that no units other than the Wagnerites took part in the assault on the city.

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on taking Soledar under full control. The defense ministry said that this was made possible thanks to air and artillery strikes by Russian troops, as well as airborne units.