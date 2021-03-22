Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin told the Investigative Committee of Russia about an attempt to kidnap him by US citizens. This was reported on the page of the press service of the Concord company, owned by the businessman, during “In contact with”…

“Evgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin appealed to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with a statement about an attempt to kidnap him by US citizens as part of an organized criminal group,” the message says.

In a statement, the businessman noted that the US state authorities, having announced a reward for assistance in the arrest, tried to “illegally deprive him of his freedom under a far-fetched pretext.” Prigogine noted that the United States does not have objective evidence of the crime.

He also clarified that he had not committed any crime on the territory of Russia and the United States, and that he was being prosecuted for political reasons.

Earlier it became known that the FBI put Prigozhin on the wanted list in the case of interference in the 2016 US presidential election and demanded that all available documents be provided about him.