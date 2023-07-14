Evgheny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, in his underwear in a tent. The photo of the head of the mercenaries – who greets calmly – bounces on Telegram, especially among Ukrainian channels, and fuels the debate on the fate of the head of the private company which at the end of June. The first analyzes on the image placed the shot on June 12th. Then, however, the file was ‘dissected’ by the Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Gayun which moved the date to July 12, therefore a few days ago.

According to the reconstruction, Prigozhin would have spent the night in the military camp set up by Wagner in the Osipovichi area, in Belarus. The hypothesis would be consistent with the information reporting the landing of Prigozhin’s plane in Belarus on 11 July at the Machulishchi base and the subsequent take-off of 2 helicopters from the same military area. On July 12, the helicopters would return to the Belarus base and after that Prigozhin’s plane would take off for St. Petersburg, Russia. The most accredited hypothesis is that Prigozhin spent a night in the Wagner field for inspection and testing before returning to Russia, where he seems free to move without particular limitations. At the end of June, on the other hand, the leader of the mercenaries attended a meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.