Wagner troops and the Russian army now appear to be working together in the Battle of Bakhmut. Several parts of the city have already been conquered.

Moscow – After reports of tensions and power struggles, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin now seem to be pulling in the same direction again. Wagner mercenaries and Russian troops are now supposed to work together in the battle for Bachmut. The Ukrainian military speaks of heavy fighting.

Battle for Bakhmut: tensions between Prigozhin and Putin

According to media reports, the head of the Wagner mercenary army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was recently sanctioned by the EU, fell out of favor with Vladimir Putin because of repeated criticism of the Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian warfare in the Ukraine war. There was even talk of an internal power struggle in the Kremlin and Prigozhin’s presidential ambitions.

The Wagner boss had also regularly complained about a lack of ammunition and support for his mercenary army in the Ukraine war and even threatened to withdraw his troops. However, these are considered indispensable for the Russian President, especially in the battle for Bakhmut.

Battle of Bachmut: Army and Wagner troops work together

Now the Wagner mercenaries and Putin’s army seem to be fighting together at Bakhmut against the Ukrainian defenders. The Russian troops would protect the flanks of Wagner’s private army in combat: “The flanks are now the responsibility of the Defense Ministry,” said Wagner boss Prigozhin. The joint approach is clearly having an effect. Russian units, including paratroopers, have captured two quarters in the northwest and center of Bakhmut, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

The British Ministry of Defense also said that the Russian troops and the Wagner army in Bakhmut would continue to make “creeping progress”. According to reports from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which relies on British intelligence information, the Russian military is said to be using more airborne troops in the Battle of Bakhmut.

Ukraine: Heavy fighting in Battle of Bakhmut

Ukraine is also reporting continued heavy fighting in the Battle of Bakhmut. Olexander Syrskyj, commander of Ukraine’s land forces, said Russian troops would attack from the air and with heavy artillery. However, the Ukrainian army would “slow down the attacks noticeably” and inflict heavy losses on the enemy: “The situation is currently under control.”

The battle for Bakhmut is considered the bloodiest of the Ukraine war and has been going on since early August 2022. Both sides have suffered significant losses, but do not want to give up the city. According to Russian information, 80 percent of the city of Bakhmut has been conquered by Russia. The now largely destroyed city in the Donetsk region lies on the line of defense established after the Russian conquest. (kasa/dpa)