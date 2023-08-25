FromChristian Sturgeon close

Wagner boss Prigozchin apparently dies in a plane crash in Russia. But there were other Wagner forces on board.

TVER – Two days after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s alleged death in a plane crash, the circumstances are still unclear. So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin has only indirectly confirmed the death of his former favorite, who had mutinied against him as head of Wagner’s private army two months earlier.

All that is known so far is which plane crashed in Russia: an Embraer Legacy aircraft, which was regularly used by Prigozhin and the Wagner Group. The crash apparently killed much of Wagner’s leadership. There were ten names on the passenger list. Three people were therefore part of the crew.

Plane crash in Russia – these people were on the passenger list

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Dmitry Utkin

Valery Chekalov

Yevgeny Makaryan

Sergei Propustin

Aleksandr Totmin

Nikolai Matuseev

There are also three crew members:

Alexei Levshin

Rustam Karimov

Kristina Raspopova

Prigozhin’s prominent fellow travelers: Dmitri Utkin, a muscular right-wing extremist

The Dossier portal, owned by former influential Russian businessman and exiled opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, published short portraits of the alleged victims. Besides Prigozhin, among them is his deputy Dmitry Utkin, a muscle-bound right-wing extremist. Utkin was responsible for the training of fighters in the command center of the Wagner militia. In “Dossier” it says that Utkin signed his orders with the German word “Sieg” and that he addressed Yevgeny Prigoschin as “Heil Petrovich” – an allusion to the salute “Heil Hitler”, which was mandatory in Germany during the Nazi era.

This is also confirmed by the French filmmakers Ksenia Bolchakova and Alexandra Jousset, who made a documentary entitled “Wagner, Putin’s Shadow Army”: “Dmitri Utkin is a great admirer of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler,” it says. Utkin was considered the official Wagner commander. He was said to have a fondness for the German composer Richard Wagner – hence the troupe’s name. After his career in the Russian military intelligence service GRU, he is said to have founded a rapid reaction force under his combat name from veterans of special forces from 2014 onwards.

Valeri Chekalow was responsible for logistics at Wagner

Also on board the crashed plane was Valery Chekalov, who had worked with Prigozhin since the 2000s. He is said to have run Prigozhin’s catering company, which fed schools across Russia and fed the military. According to Dossier, Chekalov was responsible for all of Prigozhin’s civilian projects: from geological exploration to oil production and agriculture. He is also said to have managed some of Prigozhin’s business assets in Syria, including his investments in oil in the war-torn country.

The 47-year-old originally came from Vladivostok, but has lived in St. Petersburg since 2008. According to independent Russian media, Chekalov was responsible for the entire logistics of the Wagner group. The US imposed sanctions on Chekalov in July over his links with Prigozhin.

Wagner commander Makaryan on board

Several experienced Wagner commanders were also on board the crashed machine, including Yevgeny Makaryan. The police lieutenant joined Wagner in 2016 and fought as part of the mercenary group during the Russian intervention in Syria. He was reportedly wounded in the Battle of Khasham, where hundreds of Russian mercenaries died after US airstrikes against forces loyal to Assad. He was considered Prigozhin’s bodyguard. However, little is known about his exact role in Wagner.

Members of Prigozhin’s personal security service on the passenger list

Members of Prigozhin’s personal security service were also listed among the passengers killed. This includes Sergei Propustin, a Chechen war veteran who joined Wagner in 2015. Nothing else is known about the 44-year-old. Aleksandr Totmin is also considered one of Prigozhin’s bodyguards. Nikolai Matuseev was allegedly a fighter of the Wagner group.

Who was on the crew

Kristina Raspopova was a flight attendant. The 39-year-old was reportedly the sister of Yevgeny Raspopov, a deputy prosecutor in the Chelyabinsk region. 51-year-old pilot Alexei Levshin is survived by his wife and two children. Rustam Karimov was the co-pilot of the plane. According to Russian media reports, he was 29 years old and came from Perm. (cs)