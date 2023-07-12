During the now famous search of Evgheny Prigozhin’s villa in St. Petersburg, a large room used as a medical room was also photographed, with an intensive care bed, a ventilator and an oxygen concentrator. Prigozhin had it set up at the beginning of the pandemic, when one of the most widespread fears among the Russian elite was not being able to receive adequate treatment in Russian hospitals. But there’s more, as a new profile of Prigozhin published by now reveals projectthe independent Russian journalistic collective founded by Roman Badanin: Prigozhin had an almost phobic fear of the coronavirus for a completely understandable reason, he was treated for a long time for abdominal cancer and underwent serious therapy. “He had cancer. Now the process of tumor formation seems to have stopped,” revealed one of his employees of the dozen they spoke with project. This is why Prigozhin tries to lead a healthy life from the point of view of food, he doesn’t drink alcohol (only lemon juice), he doesn’t use drugs (indeed, says those who have worked with him, he has given an explicit mandate to his collaborators to ban drugs also in relations with Central African countries, where it is very easy to obtain them in large quantities).

The documents found in Prigozhin during the search confirm in fact very frequent visits to the “Sogaz” clinic – connected to Putin’s second daughter, where the oligarchs closest to Putin are treated -, of which Prigozhin was one of the first clients temporally, and where Wagnerians were also treated, free of charge.

Some of Prigozhin’s collaborators are convinced that the cancer treatment has exacerbated certain character tendencies towards irritability and sadism that Prigozhin has always had, and of which some episodes are known, but many others are not. Prigozhin in his companies has always had a “teacher”, in practice a thug in charge of dragging into a basement who among the employees transgresses some rules, and beat him leaving marks and burns on him. “He threatens you by saying he’ll cut off your balls if you go wrong”. “The boss has two management principles: fear and money,” says a former employee. In Prigozhin’s entourage they are inclined to explain even the mutiny by the extremely impulsive disposition of the boss. When asked what they were doing, he allegedly told his staff about him, “I lost my temper.”

Prigozhin’s criminal story, which began one afternoon on March 14, 1980, when three were admitted to the correctional facility in north-eastern Leningrad, fits perfectly into this horror-sadistic retelling of the world’s craziest plane: a girl named Valentina Makeko and two boys with nicknames “Bush” and “Jaco” (Жако). Jaco was the nickname of Prigozhin, who at the age of 18 had become the leader of a gang of robbers, and at the end of 1981 the Zhdanovsky People’s Court sentenced him to 13 years in prison (for, among other things, trying to strangle a woman, one of the victims of their robberies). In prison Prigozhin lost the phalanx of the ring finger of his left hand. Which can still distinguish him from the various doubles of him.

Since then, “Jaco”‘s career has taken off, from selling hot dogs as a street vendor to selling stolen cars at the Energetikov Avenue car market, a symbol of underworld Petersburg. Up to the first two sponsors, Mirilashvili and Spektor, who financed the first restaurants, some say due to the common Jewish origin (actually that Prigozhin is Jewish has never been confirmed): at the end of 1995 “The Old Customs House”, where he first met Vladimir Putin. And then the famous “New Island”, opened in 1997 in a former pleasure boat transformed into a floating restaurant on the Rumyantsevsky Spusk wharf, with a view of St. Isaac’s Cathedral. From there, Bush, Chirac and other leaders moved on to dinner.

Prigozhin has always been interested in politics. He was ignorant, but he had a fierce desire to study. He had his waiters spy on the conversations between Putin’s big guests, and Putin. It was a waiter who mentioned for the first time the words “Machiavelli” (memorable reply from Prigozhin: «Who?!?») and “Gramsci”of which Wagner’s boss became an avid reader, to the point of starting to tell his employees that his ideal was military communism.

Badanin also tells an anecdote concerning Prigozhin and Italy: Anonymous came into possession of several emails from Prigozhin relating to the years 2010-2013, in 2010 the waiters of “Jaco” worked in the residence of Novo-Ogarevo, near Moscow, when Putin received Silvio Berlusconi. They told him that one of Putin’s daughters was at the meeting and at one point she spoke to “SB”, ie Berlusconi, that the problem with American leaders was that they were forced to be conformist because they had to be re-elected. It was the fault of the presidential term. Great entertainment in the room.