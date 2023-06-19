Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Yevgeny Prigozhin is increasingly critical of the decisions of the Russian government. Now the Wagner boss predicts an approaching revolution.

Moscow – In a video recently published on his Telegram channel, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, again attacked the Russian military leadership and accused the Russian media of lying. In clear words he criticizes the course of the war in the Ukraine and, above all, does not give a good hair to Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The latter, so Prigoschin tells in the news magazine, among other things Mirror published and subtitled video, would repeatedly get drunk on vodka and behave hysterically. As a result, his people would call him and report a “huge mess”.

Current situation in the Ukraine war: Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks of “disaster”

It is possible that Prigozhin’s renewed attack on the Russian military leadership is a response to the plans of the authorities, including the mercenaries Wagner group to submit future state treaties. So did the Russian ruler Wladimir Putin announced last week in a meeting with military bloggers and justified the measure with the fact that the fighters could only be guaranteed state social benefits in this way.

In Prigozhin’s view, on the other hand, completely different things are at stake, which, due to the media, Russia stay hidden. That’s how he quotes Mirrorthat Prigozhin hopes that people will “see the whole catastrophe” and “not only when it comes to them”, by which he probably means that the reality in Ukraine war does not look as positive as the politicians and media in Russia portray it. In the postscript, he then alludes to the Russian border town of Schebekino in Belgorod, where Russian saboteurs increase resistance afford.

Wagner boss Prigozhin: Russia could “end in a civil war” because of the Ukraine war

If the media “told the truth” about such things, Prigozhin warns, “the public should mobilize in a legally permissible manner” and tell the country’s political leaders – first and foremost Shoigu and Gerasimov: “if you do not comply with our demands immediately, we will impale you on a pitchfork”. Only then, in the eyes of the Wagner boss, could the situation change for the better for Russia. Then Putin would have to “dismiss his defense minister and chief of staff, or put him in a cell, have them shot or replace them with others”.

If that doesn’t happen, the Wagner boss sees a dark threat for Russia: “The political leadership will be forced to take certain steps in order not to lose everything. Otherwise it could end in a civil war, or in a revolution, or in the occupation of our territories.” (saka)