After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a new video with him is circulating. It is said to have been taken shortly before his plane crash.

Munich – After his death in a plane crash, Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have been buried shortly afterwards in St. Petersburg, when another video appeared on social media that was probably shot just a few days before his death. Obviously, this is the last message from the former Wagner boss.

New video with Yevgeny Prigozhin surfaced

In the only 26-second video shared by Prigozhin’s Telegram channel Gray Zone published and by the medium Nexta was spread on X, the mercenary boss puts an end to speculation about his possible death. It is apparently a compilation of an old recording, which was probably recorded on August 18th or 19th – only a few days before the catastrophic plane crash near Moscow.

“To those who are discussing whether I’m still alive or not, how I’m doing, etc., I say: It’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” says Yevgeny Prigozhin. He’s in a vehicle wearing camouflage clothing. There is a device on the window that allows you to shoot from inside the car.

In the video, Prigozhin brushes aside doubts about his death

“Fans are speculating about my liquidation, my personal life, my earnings, or whatever. Strictly speaking, everything is fine,” says the former boss of the Wagner group further and greets the camera. Like a lot of what happens in authoritarian regimes, or in reporting about the Ukraine warthere are also doubts about this video.

There is no information about where and when exactly the clip was recorded. The metadata of the video cannot provide any information about this either. Nexta said they have been deleted. If it was actually written shortly before Prigozhin’s death, which still raises many questions, it is not without a certain irony. (mt)