From: Nadja Zinsmeister

In Russia, 32,000 ex-convicts have been released after serving in Ukraine. Experts expect grim consequences for society.

Kiev/Moscow – In Russia there are 32,000 criminals who are Private Army Wagner for the Ukraine war recruited and used as soldiers, as free men after Russia returned. As Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Sunday, the criminals had fulfilled their contract and their commitment to the fighting. He had personally recruited some of the soldiers beforehand.

Expert: Wagner’s released ex-cons drive “Russia’s disintegration”.

Experts are watching the numerous releases in the Wagner army with concern. Women and human rights defenders in particular are concerned that so many criminals, including murderers and other violent criminals, are being pardoned and prematurely released back into Russian society. Some of the convicted criminals had already committed new murders.

“The prisons are now needed for people who stand up against war and for democracy. Instead, murderers and rapists get away with it,” comments Dr. Matthäus Vehowski released the criminals by Prigozhin on Twitter. The historian works at the Hannah Arendt Institute for Research on Totalitarianism. According to him, those released would include murderers, rapists, violent criminals and neo-Nazis. “The disintegration of Russian society continues unabated.”

Wagner boss Prigozhin defends the recruitment of prisoners for the Ukraine war

Prigozhin himself, on the other hand, describes his recruitment of criminals for the ongoing Ukraine war and their subsequent release as a “major rehabilitation program”. In a voice message on his Telegram channel, the Wagner boss claimed that those released had only committed a total of 83 crimes afterwards. That is 80 times fewer crimes than those who were released after serving their sentence.

Vehovsky criticizes Prigozhin’s formulation. According to this, soldiers would be “‘resocialized’ through brutalization in aggressive wars,” the historian continues. The condition for the release of the criminals was at least six months of combat duty in Ukraine. Those who agreed to the agreement were guaranteed a pardon by Russian President Vladimir Putin if they survived their combat mission in Ukraine.

Russian prisoners fight for Wagner: the government now follows Prigozhin’s tactics

In March, Wagner boss Prigozhin spoke of 5,000 released ex-prisoners from the Wagner ranks. After capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, he announced that he had lost 20,000 men in the fighting there, 10,000 of them ex-prisoners alone. Prigozhin had campaigned in large numbers to ensure that the deceased criminals also received a burial with military honours.

Meanwhile, Russia is said to be continuing to recruit en masse prisoners from penal camps for military service in Ukraine. Not only Wagner’s private army, but above all the Russian Ministry of Defense is now using this opportunity to recruit new soldiers. (nz with dpa material)