Instead of continuing to participate in the “disgrace in Ukraine”, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that he wanted to concentrate on missions in Africa in the future.

Minsk/Moscow – Almost a month after stopped march of his fighters on Moscow has Yevgeny Prigozhin on the future of Wagner group uttered – and in doing so went straight back to lashing out at the Russian military leadership. This emerges from a video distributed by Wagner channels, which is said to show a speech by Prigozhin to Wagner fighters in the Belarusian village of Molkino. However, the video could not be verified beyond doubt as to its authenticity.

The Wagner boss, who had hardly spoken publicly in the past few weeks, was initially said to be after the uprising been exiled to Belarus, then it was announced that Prigozhin was back in Saint Petersburg. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military intelligence has announced that the Russian side is already plotting to assassinate Prigozhin.

Wagner boss Prigozchin: New video – “Like brothers” recorded in Belarus

Now the video presumably confirms that Prigozhin, like many of his fighters involved in the action at the end of June, is actually in Belarus. The mercenary group wanted to stay “for a while” and make the local armed forces with which they work “the second army in the world,” said the Wagner boss. The first, according to Prigozhin, is the Wagner group itself.

In Belarus, he and his mercenaries are out after their exile Russia “Not only like heroes, but also like brothers”, emphasized Prigozhin in the video and was happy that his troops were no longer concerned about the “disgrace” in the Ukraine participate. Instead, the focus is initially on missions in Africa, said Prigoschin: Wagner will fight wherever it is “necessary”.

Wagner video with a dig at Russia: Prigozhin calls the Ukraine war a “disgrace”

The Wagner boss was open weeks before his fighters advanced Moscow repeatedly complained loudly about the incompetence of the Russian military leadership and Wladimir Putin asked to exchange Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov. The Wagner fighters, however, “fought honorably,” the news agency quoted Reuters the Wagner boss.

What the possibility of re-use in the Ukraine war As far as the fighters are concerned, Prigozhin appeared confident and hardly as if he had been exiled to Belarus by the Kremlin ruler: They will fight again in Ukraine if the fighters can be convinced that there is nothing to be ashamed of. Loud applause can then be heard on the video. (saka with dpa/Reuters)