Producer Iosif Prigogine stood up for the singer Manizha after requests to check her song for Eurovision Russian Woman in the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) and proposals to ban her from performing under the Russian flag. This was reported by the TV channel “360”.

“She came with a song, they took her, showed the song to the whole world. What happens? What does the artist have to do with it? We have to reason logically, ”said the showman.

Related materials Are you local? Manizha will go to Eurovision with a song about strong Russian women. Why did the Russians hate her?

He noted that Manizha was selected through a viewer vote. If the TFR initiates a case, it will turn out that “the state is suing itself,” Prigozhin said.

Earlier, the editorial office of the Veteranskie Vesti newspaper addressed the head of the TFR Alexander Bastrykin. They considered the stage performance of the artist for the song Russian Woman to offend the dignity of Russian women and violate national harmony in Russia.

Later, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko proposed to ban the singer Manizha from performing at the Eurovision Song Contest under the Russian flag. “Our Olympic champions will perform without the Russian flag, but it is not known what singers will perform under the flag. I think it is necessary to refuse the participation of Russia as a state in this event, ”the parliamentarian said. According to her, Eurovision is a politicized event that promotes LGBT values.