Producer Iosif Prigogine, on the air of the Evening Urgant show, spoke about how love and constant thoughts about his wife, singer Valeria, helped him survive and recover from coronavirus infection. Live recording posted on Youtube…

The showman fell ill with COVID-19 while on vacation in the United Arab Emirates. The spouse later also suffered an infection, but in a milder form. Then the couple broke up for ten days for the first time in 18 years.

“I was in the“ red zone ”, nobody is allowed there. This was hard. I thought about my wife all the time. I think that my love for Lera saved me, ”said the producer. Prigogine noted that at first he did not attach importance to the severity of the disease, but after a few days his condition worsened critically. After recovering, he and Valeria were vaccinated and recommended to be vaccinated to their friends.

On February 16, it was reported that Prigozhin was dying in Dubai due to complications caused by coronavirus infection. He was urgently hospitalized. The showman admitted that the virus made him rethink life and think about how many people care about him. According to Prigozhin, he feared that he would not return home, and considered the most terrible thing to be unable to breathe on his own.