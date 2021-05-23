Russia got ninth place at Eurovision, because the musical material of the singer Manizha “remained misunderstood.” So the results of the competition were assessed by the Russian producer Iosif Prigozhin. RIA News…

According to Prigozhin, Italy’s victory was deserved. He pointed out that all “with one voice” were betting on her or France.

“The Italians had a very good song. They looked fine, they deservedly got the first place, ”said the producer.

The Italian rock band Måneskin won Eurovision with the song Zitti e buoni (“Quiet and Peaceful”), gaining 524 points. In second place was France, represented by artist Barbara Pravy with the song Voilà, with 499 points. Russia, from which Manizha performed with the song Russian Woman, scored 204 points.

The competition, held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has officially ended. The next Eurovision will be held in May 2022 in the winning country. 26 countries took part in the final of the competition.