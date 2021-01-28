Producer Iosif Prigogine commented on the news of the death of the USSR People’s Artist Vasily Lanovoy.

“The greatest artist we grew up on … Actor, talent is simple! One of the most worthy artists and actors. Bright memory. What is this COVID-19 doing? Mows everyone, leaves us orphans, the horror is simple. It takes such great artists. Bright memory … It’s hard to talk about this topic, “- said the producer in an interview with the TV channel REN TV…

On Thursday, January 28, it became known about the death of the People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy. He was 87 years old.

Earlier that day, the actor was transferred to the intensive care unit and connected to a mechanical ventilation device (IVL).

On January 2, it became known that Lanovoy was hospitalized. His wife Irina Kupchenko said that on December 31, the actor did a test for antibodies, and he was found to have “a large number of them.” The artist’s first and repeated PCR tests for coronavirus gave positive results. Already in the hospital, it turned out that Lanovoy had 5% of his lungs affected.

Vasily Lanovoy was born on January 16, 1934 in Moscow. After leaving school, he entered the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University, but studied there for only six months. After that, he entered the Theater School. B. Shchukin, which he graduated in 1957. While still a student, he starred in his first film.

Since 1957 he served at the State Academic Theater. E. Vakhtangov, and also starred in films. He performed roles in the films “Scarlet Sails”, “War and Peace”, “Officers”, “Seventeen Moments of Spring” and others.

In 1985 Lanovoy became a lecturer at the Department of Stage Speech at the Theater Institute named after B. Shchukin, later the actor became a professor and head of this department.