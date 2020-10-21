Music producer Joseph Prigogine on air NSN on Tuesday, October 21, he expressed his condolences to Fyodor Bondarchuk and other relatives of actress Irina Skobtseva.

“I would like to express my condolences to her family, Fyodor Bondarchuk, children, grandchildren and all relatives. Bright memory. It is always sad when loved ones leave the family. <…> It’s scary when such iconic figures, who are the embodiment of our culture, die, “said the producer.

People’s Artist of the RSFSR Irina Skobtseva died on October 20 at the age of 93. The actress died on the anniversary of the death of her husband, director Sergei Bondarchuk. The farewell will take place on October 22 at 14:00 at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin previously expressed condolences to Fedor Bondarchuk in connection with the death of Irina Skobtseva, who noted that the actress presented “a constellation of unforgettable female images to several generations of viewers. According to him, Skobtseva’s high professionalism, loyalty to the acting craft and great pedagogical talent won her love and respect from numerous students. RT…