Interview in which libertarian candidate Javier Milei criticized Pope Francis in 2020 has been widespread on social media | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Priests from the city of Buenos Aires and the metropolitan area of ​​the Argentine capital held this Tuesday (5) a “mass of reparation” for the criticism that candidates who will contest the general elections in October have made against Pope Francis. One of the targets was the libertarian presidential candidate, Javier Milei.

The mass was celebrated in the parish of Virgen de los Milagros de Caacupé, in Villa 21, in the neighborhood of Barracas. According to information from the newspaper La Nacion, in a statement read at the end of the mass, the priests made reference to Milei.

“One wonders if someone with this emotional disorder, who cannot meet someone who thinks differently without shouting or insulting, can withstand the stresses of the public office to which he aspires”, they stated.

According to La Nacion, members of the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández, such as the ministers of Labor, Kelly Olmos, of Defense, Jorge Taiana, and of Culture, Tristán Bauer, were at the mass.

Before the presidential campaign, Milei made negative comments about Pope Francis in interviews, and one of them, granted in 2020 to the Liberty World Review channel, has been widespread on social networks in recent days.

“The pope, I will say plainly, is the representative of the evil one on earth, occupying the throne of the house of God. Did you know that the pope drives communism, with all the disasters it has caused? This goes against the holy scriptures themselves,” Milei said at the time.