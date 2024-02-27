An Italian priest almost ingested a chalice mixed with bleach while celebrating the Eucharist during mass at the church of San Nicola di Pannaconi, in the small town of Cessaniti.

Parish priest Felice Palamara is known for reporting against organized crime, orchestrated by the most powerful mafia in the country, the 'Ndrangheta. As a result, the religious believer believes that he has suffered an assassination attempt.

After the episode, the mass was interrupted and the police were called to open an investigation. Laboratory tests were later carried out which confirmed that the mixture contained bleach, triggering a wider police investigation.

The priest told local media that he received several death threats during his time at the church. His car was vandalized twice in recent months.

On social media, Palamara wrote: “My revenge is called love, my shield is forgiveness, my armor is mercy… I will not insist on obstacles, nor will I be scared by the darkness.” Due to the episode, the religious leader began to receive a police escort.

According to the newspaper The Guardian, it is not uncommon for priests in Italy to live under police protection due to the risks that organized crime poses. Another priest, Maurizio Patriciello, a priest from Caivano, near Naples, who for years fought the mafia, has two bodyguards. Francesco Pontoriero, parish priest of San Basilio Magno, found a dead cat in his car when he returned from dinner in Cessaniti once.

Considered the richest and most powerful mafia in Italy, 'NDranguetta is based in the Calabria region, in the south of the country, with representatives in more than 40 countries, including Brazil, where one of the organization's bosses, Rocco Morabito, was arrested in 2022, in Paraíba.

Experts point out that the criminal organization is considered the most powerful mafia in the country, having surpassed the Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Neapolitan Camorra. According to official information, the organization has at least 20 thousand members around the world.