Priest warns of religious strife over new banknote

Priest Ostrovsky: the new ruble bill depicts a temple without a cross

The new thousand-ruble banknote depicts the Syuyumbike tower with a crescent and the former Palace Church in the Kazan Kremlin, which does not have a cross. To this in his Telegram– Priest Pavel Ostrovsky drew attention to the channel.

Now the church building houses the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Tatar People and the Republic of Tatarstan. How told Leading specialist of the museum Liliya Khairutdinova, the cross was removed from the temple with the advent of Soviet power. During Soviet times, the building housed a warehouse, then an archive and a canteen. The museum was opened in 2006.

“What, comrades, have you completely lost your fear? Don’t play with fire,” the priest wrote. He stated that most residents of Russia do not know the history of the Kazan Kremlin and will simply use a bill with a temple without a cross, located next to the minaret with a crescent.

Priest named two possible reasons for what happened. He believes that this happened either due to the “stupidity of the designers,” or is “a deliberate provocation, which was encountered before from adherents of Islam from Tatarstan.”

Earlier, the Central Bank presented a new design of banknotes in denominations of one and five thousand rubles. The main image of the thousand-ruble note shows the Nikolskaya Tower of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin. On the reverse side, along with the former Palace Church and the Syuyumbike Tower, there is the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography in Ufa. The front side of the five-thousandth banknote depicts the “Europe – Asia” stele in Yekaterinburg, the reverse side shows the composition “The Tale of the Urals” from Chelyabinsk and the “66th Parallel” stele in Salekhard.