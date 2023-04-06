The Panamanian priest Donaciano Alarcón assured this Wednesday (5) that he was expelled from Nicaragua after the police authorities of that country accused him of preaching in favor of the Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison on charges of “treason to the homeland”.

“On Monday [Santa]we had the Chrism Mass and that’s when they told me that I had preached in favor of Monsignor Álvarez, that he had organized some riots against the police, that I was disobeying the stipulation: zero processions”, the religious told journalists in the Honduran city of San Pedro de Sula, where it is located.

“The accusation [de realizar procissões] it was fake. I said no and they said, ‘Well, that could be grounds for expulsion because there’s already a rule and you’re not complying,’” she said.

Alarcón was expelled from Nicaragua to Honduras after celebrating the Eucharist last Monday to mark the beginning of Holy Week.

“I celebrated the Chrism Mass and when I left the Mass, they [os

policiais] were waiting for me and took me out of my other partner’s car. They put me in a car and took me to the border. [com Honduras]”, reported.

In his opinion, the expulsion happened for mentioning in his homilies “monsignor Álvarez, who you know is a political prisoner of theirs [governo

do ditador Daniel Ortega, e] that can be misinterpreted”.

He explained that during the liturgy, priests should pray for Pope Francis and the bishops.

“We have to mention them, even if it bothers them. Can be it [a causa de sua expulsão]”, he noted.

“Or it could be, and I will admit publicly, that I was reckless in some homily without realizing it,” he added.

On February 10, 56-year-old Bishop Álvarez was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison, stripped of his nationality, and had his citizenship rights suspended forever, on charges of “treason to the homeland”.

The sentence against the religious was handed down a day after he refused to board the plane that would take him, along with 222 other released Nicaraguan political prisoners, to the United States, which provoked the indignation of Ortega, who described him as “arrogant”, “unbalanced” and “energumenous”.

A day after Ortega’s speech, and despite the trial being scheduled for February 15, a Nicaraguan judge declared the religious a traitor to the country and the author of four crimes to the detriment of society and the State of Nicaragua.

The Panamanian priest confirmed that there are “restrictions” for the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.

“There are restrictions. We can’t do processions [nas ruas]

and you have to be very careful with what you say,” he said.

He clarified, however, that the Nicaraguan authorities did not prevent them from celebrating the Eucharist, their priestly formations, “or being with the people, just public demonstrations”.

He explained that the authorities have restricted processions in the country’s streets during Holy Week, because “they don’t want public demonstrations”.

Despite these limitations, he assured that Pope Francis encourages them to continue “with the people and to emphasize fraternity” and, in his case, although he was expelled by the government of Nicaragua, “not even they are my enemies”.

Alarcón, responsible for parishes in the municipalities of San José de Cusmapa and Las Sábanas, both in the department of Madriz, on the border with Honduras, said he has avoided contact with the Nicaraguan faithful “because we have to protect our people.”

Likewise, he also stated that Hondurans received him very well after his expulsion from Nicaragua, where the authorities warned him that “he could no longer enter Nicaragua”, that it was “a decision of the State”, but that he was not mistreated.

Relations between the government of Daniel Ortega and the Catholic Church are experiencing moments of great tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests and the prohibition of religious activities.

Ortega called priests, bishops, cardinals and Pope Francis a “mafia”, who had described the Sandinista government as a “rude dictatorship” and pointed to “an imbalance of the person who runs” the Central American country, one of the poorest on the continent. .