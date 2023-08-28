Home page World

A priest elopes with a young woman. He is twelve years older than her. The parents are worried, the Catholic Church is outraged and wants to release him.

MOBILE – As if the Catholic Church didn’t already have enough to do with child sexual abuse and homosexuality within its own ranks, the story of 30-year-old Alex Crow from the state of Alabama is now coming to the fore. According to a report by oe24.at eloped with an 18-year-old student. The two are said to be in Italy at the moment. The young woman’s parents are concerned. Although they know that their daughter is traveling voluntarily with the priest, according to the family’s lawyer, according to the report.

Crow is a handsome young man who served as vicar of Corpus Christi Parish Archdiocese in Mobile, Alabama (USA) before going off with the young McGill-Toolen Catholic High School student. The relationship between the two is said to have lasted for a while. The priest taught at the young woman’s school, where he was an expert in demonology and exorcism. The school strictly prohibits having an intimate relationship with students.

Priest elopes with student: broken promise of chastity

The Catholic Church is outraged by the apostate priest, who was only ordained in June 2021. The church now plans to remove him from office. On your website The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that Crow, 30, and the young woman were located in Italy by a family member of the young woman. There is no evidence that either has returned to Mobile. […] Archbishop Rodi stripped Crow of his abilities – which means that Crow cannot currently serve as a priest.” He is therefore not allowed to dress as a priest or tell people that he is a priest.

When the Archdiocese learned that Crow left his parish and left the country with a recent McGill-Toolen graduate student, it immediately reported it to the Mobile County District Attorney, who opened an investigation into the minister.

Priest eloped with student: apostate writes letter to acquaintances

Crow is now banned from publicly serving as a priest, preaching, holding masses, holding weddings or funerals, or listening to confessions unless the person’s life is in danger, according to the parish website mobarch.org. A statement on the archdiocese’s website also said that the archbishop plans to completely strip the apostate churchman of his priesthood.

Pray for us. We need it.

The priest, on the other hand, apparently thinks aloud RTL.de never mind resigning from office. Jesus said to him, “He wants me to go,” the priest wrote in a letter to an acquaintance. The 18-year-old should also go with him. “We know what it looks like, but we do what we are told,” the letter said. “Pray for us. We need it.”