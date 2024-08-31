The bishop of Alba, Msgr. Mark Brunettigathered the Council of the Pastoral Unit which includes the parishes of Feisoglio, Borgomale, Bosia, Castino, Cravanzana and Niella Belbo, all in the province of Cuneo, to communicate the resignation of Don Tomas Hlavatywhich will be followed by the appointment of another priest.

“It was Don Tomas – the diocese itself informs in a note – who asked the bishop to be able to leave the ministry and to start the procedure for his reduction to the state layfollowing a romantic relationship in which he is involved”.

Monsignor Brown he read to the representatives of the parish communities the letter that Don Tomas wrote to them: in it he informs them of his choice, thanking the bishop and the faithful who supported him during the years of parish activity, and to whom he extends his gratitude.