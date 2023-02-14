Priest posts photo of naked man on Facebook: “Sorry, they hacked my profile”

Don Vincenzo Prato, a priest of Vasanello, posted a photo of a naked man on Facebook. The post was removed shortly after, but it was enough to send the faithful into a panic.

In the photo that appeared on the social network, a man is seen completely naked in the bedroom. It is not clear whether it was Don Prato or another man, but the priest later apologized to his community, declaring that his profile had been temporarily hacked.

“I apologize to everyone. My profile was hacked. Now I will proceed with the authorities in charge. I am mortified and deeply saddened,” wrote Don Vincenzo Prato on his profile. The profile, immediately after, was obscured.

Shortly before, Don Prato’s profile had also been tagged, together with about 90 other accounts, on a message inviting you to visit a “games for adults” link.