Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed the CID-CB to investigate the murder of the temple priest. Gehlot has directed the CID-CB Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma to investigate the entire case.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that it was condemnable that the BJP tried to make the tragic incident of Bukna village in Sapotra a land dispute between two families to give a form of caste envy between Meena and Vaishnav society. This has undermined the image of Rajasthan unnecessarily.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the incident was not an ethnic conflict, nor a pre-planned episode. It was a quarrel between the two families over the possession of a piece of land, which turned into a heartbreaking event.

He said that on October 6, a day before this incident, there was also a panchayat of the people of the village in this land dispute, in which the people of Meena Samaj were in abundance. The Meena Samaj and others were with the priest Babulal Vaishnav and the majority Meena Samaj panchayat agreed with respect to the land in favor of Babulal Vaishnav and Radha Gopalji Temple.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government has always strived to protect the interests of priests on the lands under the temple. In 1991, the then BJP government issued an order directing the removal of the names of priests from the revenue records on the lands of temple pardon. At the same time, whether the Congress was in government or in opposition, it always advocated the interests of the priests in relation to the temple land.

It is noteworthy that priest Vaishnav was allegedly set ablaze on Wednesday in a land dispute, who died in the SMS hospital here on Thursday. It is alleged that people trying to occupy the cultivated land near the temple had set the priest on fire by spraying petrol.