The Kremlin, led by Vladimir Putin, has not yet commented on the episodes | Photo: EFE/EPA/NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA

Armed men invaded an Orthodox church in the Russian province of Dagestan, this Sunday (23). The attack resulted in the death of a priest, two attackers and two police officers, according to local press.

Information released by the chairman of the Dagestan Public Monitoring Commission, Shamil Khadulaev, stated that the Catholic leader had his throat cut by the criminals.

“According to the information I received, Father Nikolay was killed in the church in Derbent, his throat was cut. He was 66 years old and very sick,” said Khadulaey.

The security guard who took care of the church was shot in an exchange of fire with the invaders. Other priests who were at the scene managed to hide and wait for help to arrive.

In addition to the attack on the church, a fire was recorded in a synagogue in the same province.

Earlier, Dagestan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs released preliminary information stating that one police officer was confirmed dead in the attack and another was injured. There are still no further details about the shooters or updates on the victims.

The action is being investigated as an action by the Islamic State, but there is no evidence to that effect disclosed so far.