Father Kenny Fernández Delgado said he was intimidated by Cuba’s communist regime after calling for a day of public prayer for the country and for Venezuela, which is currently plunged into political chaos caused by the fraud of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

According to an article by the Catholic News Agency (ACI), Father Fernández had called on social media on August 1 for Cuban believers to gather in a park on Saturday, August 3, “without posters, slogans or leaders other than Jesus Christ.” A prayer for both countries would be held there at 10 a.m.

After making the call to the faithful on his social networks, the priest informed that he was “summoned” by the Cuban regime to appear at one of the organs of the communist dictatorship on the exact day and time for which he had scheduled the public prayer.

As reported by ACIFernández said he received a call from a military officer of the Havana regime who threatened him with consequences if he did not appear at the summons issued by the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime. In response, the priest had told the faithful that “whatever happens to me, we will all be united, praying.”

When he went to the place, on the day he was to hold the public prayer, the priest said that the authorities of the Castro regime informed him that calling for prayers in public places was considered a “crime”, since it could lead to the practice of “crimes against the revolution”.

He also claimed that communist authorities told him that any public demonstration must be given “advance notice” to the regime, and that his call to prayer would only be authorized if it was to be held “inside churches and places of worship.”

The priest criticized this perspective, stating that “those who call for doing something good are held responsible for the acts of criminals,” reported ACI.

In a Facebook postthe priest said that his intention in calling for prayer was simply to seek a peaceful solution to the conflicts in Venezuela and Cuba, considering that this should be in the interest of all parties involved.

Fernández Delgado reaffirmed his commitment to defending freedom of expression, even in the face of threats and possible consequences.

“I don’t care if I lose an apartment, or my life, or the lives of my loved ones, as long as I gain Christ and know that He, whom you do not know, has more than enough power to resurrect me and my loved ones,” he said.