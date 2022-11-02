A mother decided to tell a story that soon went around the world, because it is incredible. The priest Russo does not baptize his daughter with an obvious birthmark on her back, because she is afraid it is contagious. Apparently the prelate feared that she was a dangerous stain, when instead it is only a problem of the epidermis with which she was born, totally harmless.

There incredulous mom decided to tell the story of the Russian Orthodox priest who refused to baptize his daughter because of the birthmark she was born with. Maria Khvostantseva, a 22-year-old mother, had taken the baby girl to the church in the city of Kurgan for her baptism.

The little girl, however, according to the priest, could not have participated in the group baptism that is usually organized. He told the local media that the man did not even want to touch Vika, his daughter, because he feared that her desire was contagious.

Maria Khvostantseva he says that he does not often take his daughter out, because he wants to protect her from the judgment of the people. When she gave birth to her, the midwife thought she was dirty and she started wiping her with a piece of paper, before realizing she was a birthmark.

People on the street often point their fingers at Vika and laugh. I am very angry about this. My little girl is beautiful and is very much loved by her family. My son says that Vika, her beloved little sister, was kissed by the sun.

Russian priest does not baptize his daughter with the birthmark: the baby was born like this

Apparently Vika has a large congenital melanocytic nevus, the doctors diagnosed when the little Russian girl was born. A dangerous condition because it increases the risk of melanoma, a serious type of skin cancer.

It’s obviously not a contagious condition, but people don’t know it. And he points to poor Vika, who will have to grow up with this desire that she will always be kept under control by the doctors.