In Vladivostok, a priest put a child behind the wheel of an SUV

In Vladivostok, a priest put a child behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV. The violation of traffic rules (traffic regulations) was captured on video, the video is published by Telegram-channel “Rise”.

According to the publication, the car presumably belongs to the abbot of the Pokrovsky Cathedral, Antony Kamenchuk.

As can be seen in the footage, the priest was riding in the passenger seat of an SUV, and the boy was driving. Eyewitnesses stopped the car, made a remark, to which the priest calmly got out of the car and replied that he was “very sorry.”

“Podyom” also asked the priest to comment on the situation, but he refused. “And I was not allowed to give any comments. I cannot,” said Kamenchuk.

In 2021, it became known about another Russian priest who hid in monasteries for several years because of 500 traffic police fines totaling 620 thousand rubles that were listed for him.

Bailiffs found him in the Moscow region, after which they seized all his cars and began to withhold a percentage of his pension payments. Later, the abbot of the Belogorsk St. Nicholas Missionary Monastery, Hieromonk Stefan (Dogoida), denied the information that there was such a priest in the temple.