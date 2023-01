How did you feel about the content of this article?

The head of public relations for the state police, Wasiu Abiodun, reported that “the bandits tried to enter the residence, but could not, and set fire to the house, and the priest died charred.” | Photo: Vatican News reproduction

Isaac Achi, priest of the Catholic Church of Saints Peter and Paul, located in Kafin-Koro, in the region of Paikoro, Nigeria, died after being burned alive in a fire caused by invaders during the early hours of Sunday (15).

According to Vatican News, the episode took place around 3 am, when a group of invaders attacked the rectory. Security forces were sent to the scene and, upon their arrival there, the attackers left the house, setting it on fire and causing the death of Father Isaac. In addition to him, Collins, another church priest, was wounded in the back while trying to flee.

Father Collins, injured in the back during the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment. Ogundele Ayodeji, commissioner of police at the state command, said reinforcement teams had been sent to the area and “efforts are being made to apprehend the attackers. The investigation into the tragic attack has been launched.”