Thursday, July 28, 2022
Priest attacks a faithful after receiving a low offer for a funeral

July 28, 2022
in World
A priest attacks a parishioner, for having received a low offer after the celebration of a funeral

To Aversain the province of CasertaTuesday, July 26, a priest attacked a faithful. The headings of local sites report the version of the victim, who after a funeral went to the sacristy to leave an offer of 25 euros.

There donazine was judged too much low by the priest, as he pointed out to the parishioner. After a verbal dispute, the priest allegedly attacked the man. The citizen then went in hospital to be reported and now he intends to report the parish priest.

